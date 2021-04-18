Geneseo’s sixth annual Artwalk provides boost for local artists, economy

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Last Spring, with much of the United States shutdown, Geneseo held their annual Artwalk virtually. This year, Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zack Sullivan is excited to see hundreds return to State Street for the sixth annual event.

“The Geneseo Artwalk serves a purpose of kind of being a community show and tell where we get to showcase our local art communities and our music stores and kind of give them that shining light in a time where they normally wouldn’t get it with the pandemic and everything and to provide that platform for them to be able to perform” Sulllivan said.

For local artists, like Pedaling Painter Owner Dana Gibson and painter Jamie Sullivan, a feeling of gratitude was felt being able to do their first pop up shops in months. The Artwalk had 30 local artists and vendors during the street festival.

“This has been the first time (we’ve done a pop up) this year and it’s been awesome,” Gibson said, “It’s nice to see everyone out and about again.”

“It’s absolutely awesome, Geneseo is a great community, the Chamber of Commerce is phenomenal in supporting arts here in all of these events and the community is just phenomenal,” Jamie Sullivan said, “It’s been great traffic, some good sales, and just grateful to be here.”

Now, the goal is to grow the Artwalk into Geneseo’s marquee Spring event.

“Geneseo has many established community events such as the Christmas walk and the State St. market and our goal is to eventually have the Artwalk expand to be on that level and become our fifth marquee event in Geneseo,” Zack Sullivan said.

