Illinois announces ‘college vaccination days’ to encourage young adults to get vaccinated

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) -With young adults driving surges in COVID cases, the state of Illinois is encouraging them to get vaccinated with “College Vaccination Days” when vaccine appointments will be available to all college students. Local experts say this push is especially important to reach those living on campus.

“We are social people, especially college age students and you know, you are living in close quarters, you are sharing a room with someone maybe, you are sharing a space with many roommates in an apartment and you want to blow off some steam so I understand the strong desire to hang out together but that is a risky behavior if you’re not vaccinated,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, beginning in April, the highest case count in Illinois was among those in their 20′s. Over the past month, cases among those 18-24 have doubled.

“Many of those people are college age, so we think it’s really important for people to understand that now everyone 16 and older is now eligible to get the vaccine and we certainly encourage them to do it,” says Hill.

Augustana has already started their vaccination process with a mass vaccine clinic in hopes of vaccinating as many as possible and encouraging more to get the shot.

“Staying on campus together and having that in-person learning and residential living experience, I think this further promotes that students can feel comfortable and confident being on campus,” says Kirby Stockwell, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist at Augustana College.

With young adults bring the main source of increases in COVID cases, the college hopes the state’s push to vaccinate students will help them return to a more normal college experience.

“We have been on campus all year from August until now and our students have done a great job coexisting with COVID and I think this is that last step to possibly returning to normal,” Stockwell says.

Saturday, April 17 - Adams County – Oakley Linsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy

Sunday, April 18 - Kane County - Former Carson Pirie Scott 970 North Lake St, Aurora

Kane County, Elgin Eastside Recreation Center 1800 E. Chicago St, Elgin

Kane County - Former Sam’s Club 501 N. Randall Rd. Batavia

Madison County – Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville

Sangamon County - Orr Building – State Fairgrounds 801 E. Sangamon Ave, Springfield

St. Clair County - Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt East, Belleville

Winnebago County- Former K-Mart 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd, Rockford

Monday, April 19 - Cook County - Arlington Heights Health Center 3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights

Cook County - Former K-Mart 1155 E. Oakton St. Des Plaines

Cook County - Forest Park - Former HOBO 7600 Roosevelt Rd. Forest Park

Cook County - Matteson – Former Target 4647 Promenade Way, Matteson

Cook County - South Suburban College 15800 State St, South Holland

Cook County - Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive Tinley Park

Cook County - Triton College 2000 5th Ave, River Grover

Tuesday, April 20 - DuPage County, Fairgrounds Building 1- 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton

Grundy County - Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris

Lake County - Lake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd. Grayslake

Will County - Former Toys R Us 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet

