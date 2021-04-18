Advertisement

Iowa’s March unemployment rate stable at 3.7%

The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.(Source: WAFB)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in March, the same as the revised level in February. Iowa Workforce Development reported the stable unemployment rate on Friday as the state saw an increase both in the number of people employed and the number who were out of work. Iowa’s unemployment rate compared to a 2.9% rate last year, before the full brunt of a coronavirus-caused economic slowdown hit the state. Iowa was tied with Kansas for the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country. The national unemployment rate in March was 6%.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Moline High student talks suspension after video
TV6 Investigates: Moline High student talks suspension after video
A total of 9 departments are being used to put out the fire.
Active fire at Cimco Recycling Plant in Sterling
Angela Marxen was arrested Thursday, April 15, 2021.
LeClaire daycare provider facing murder charge in Feb. 2020 infant death

Latest News

Geneseo Artwalk 2021
Geneseo’s sixth annual Artwalk provides boost for local artists, economy
Geneseo’s sixth annual Artwalk provides boost for local artists, economy
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the QC
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the QC
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities