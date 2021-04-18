More Pantry Organization---Plus Soft Scones Recipe

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her recent series about cleaning and organization---both of which are especially top of mind in the spring. Both segments featuring Steph today provide some really valuable organizing tricks & hacks that make the most of whatever space (or lack thereof) your home offers for pantry/kitchen storage.

What if you don’t have a true pantry in your kitchen? This segment highlights some “hacks” for storage when your home is small. Here are some tips Godke shares (watch the segment to learn more!):

Use Plastic Bins which are STACKABLE

Line Cookie Sheets or Jellyroll pans line with drawer paper which can Turn a Shelf Into Drawers

Use All of the Vertical Space including the Back of the Door, Stack Containers, & a Lazy Susan

PEST CONTROL: consider using Bay Leaves, cotton balls with Peppermint Essential Oils, Borax (squirt it into cracks & crevices

Toss old stuff----and use up “soon to expire” pantry items (Godke uses older pudding mixes in a Soft Scones recipe: see below)

After all the hard work, have a cocktail! Featured Take Home Cocktail: Electric Lemonade from Mississippi River Distillery

SOFT SCONES

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter diced

1 box (3.4 ounces) instant pudding mix

1/2 cup heavy cream or whipping cream

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Extra flavors (lemon zest, chocolate chips, chopped dried fruit

that’s rehydrated)

For the glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Pinch salt

1-2 tablespoons liquid (lemon juice, cranberry juice, milk, etc)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment

paper or a silicone baking mat. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add diced cold butter and cut in with a pastry cutter until the butter is worked in and the mixture is crumbly. Stir in the pudding mix.

Place the cream, egg, vanilla, and extra flavorings in a measuring cup. Whisk to combine. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet. Stir with a fork until just combined (there may still be some dry ingredients in the bottom of the bowl). Turn out the dough onto a cutting board. Knead the dough a few times until the mixture comes together and is smooth.

Cut the dough in half. Form each half of the dough into a disk that’s about 1-2″ thick. Slice each into 8 wedges, for a total of 16 mini scones. Place scones on prepared cookie sheet, 1-2″ apart. Bake for 8-11 minutes, or until the bottoms are just golden brown. Cool completely before glazing.

To make the glaze: whisk all ingredients in a small bowl. Drizzle over scones. Let set for a few minutes before serving or stacking.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

