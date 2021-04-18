Advertisement

More Pantry Organization---Plus Soft Scones Recipe

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her recent series about cleaning and organization---both of which are especially top of mind in the spring. Both segments featuring Steph today provide some really valuable organizing tricks & hacks that make the most of whatever space (or lack thereof) your home offers for pantry/kitchen storage.

What if you don’t have a true pantry in your kitchen? This segment highlights some “hacks” for storage when your home is small. Here are some tips Godke shares (watch the segment to learn more!):

  • Use Plastic Bins which are STACKABLE
  • Line Cookie Sheets or Jellyroll pans line with drawer paper which can Turn a Shelf Into Drawers
  • Use All of the Vertical Space including the Back of the Door, Stack Containers, & a Lazy Susan
  • PEST CONTROL: consider using Bay Leaves, cotton balls with Peppermint Essential Oils, Borax (squirt it into cracks & crevices
  • Toss old stuff----and use up “soon to expire” pantry items (Godke uses older pudding mixes in a Soft Scones recipe: see below)

After all the hard work, have a cocktail! Featured Take Home Cocktail: Electric Lemonade from Mississippi River Distillery

SOFT SCONES

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter diced

1 box (3.4 ounces) instant pudding mix

1/2 cup heavy cream or whipping cream

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Extra flavors (lemon zest, chocolate chips, chopped dried fruit

that’s rehydrated)

For the glaze:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Pinch salt

1-2 tablespoons liquid (lemon juice, cranberry juice, milk, etc)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment

paper or a silicone baking mat. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add diced cold butter and cut in with a pastry cutter until the butter is worked in and the mixture is crumbly. Stir in the pudding mix.

Place the cream, egg, vanilla, and extra flavorings in a measuring cup. Whisk to combine. Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet. Stir with a fork until just combined (there may still be some dry ingredients in the bottom of the bowl). Turn out the dough onto a cutting board. Knead the dough a few times until the mixture comes together and is smooth.

Cut the dough in half. Form each half of the dough into a disk that’s about 1-2″ thick. Slice each into 8 wedges, for a total of 16 mini scones. Place scones on prepared cookie sheet, 1-2″ apart. Bake for 8-11 minutes, or until the bottoms are just golden brown. Cool completely before glazing.

To make the glaze: whisk all ingredients in a small bowl. Drizzle over scones. Let set for a few minutes before serving or stacking.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video
Moline High student talks suspension after video
TV6 Investigates: Moline High student talks suspension after video
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the QC
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities
A Muscatine family had a tearful reunion this week at Jefferson Elementary School, where three...
A tearful homecoming reunion in Muscatine
Police say the child reported being touched inappropriately by 72-year-old Kenneth Albert...
Des Moines Co. man charged with lascivious acts with a child

Latest News

Pantry Makeover
A Pantry Makeover
Rain and Snow possible Monday night into Tuesday.
Your First Alert Forecast
Geneseo Artwalk 2021
Geneseo’s sixth annual Artwalk provides boost for local artists, economy
Geneseo’s sixth annual Artwalk provides boost for local artists, economy