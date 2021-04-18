Advertisement

Sioux City man pleads guilty to smuggling gun silencers

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 72-year-old Sioux City faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to having gun silencers mailed to him from China. Lloyd Clark pleaded guilty Thursday to smuggling goods into the U.S. He could be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said Customs and Border Protection officials seized parcels that were sent from China to Clark’s home. In November, authorities seized seven silencers, a modified rifle with an installed silencer, and a World War II-era machine gun from Clark’s home. He did not have the legal authority to own the items. Clark remains free on bond awaiting sentencing.

