Some Sunday Sunshine (& A Few Clouds)

Big Changes Monday night into Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Expect a fairly quiet Sunday across the region, with some sunshine, scattered clouds and near normal temperatures. Highs should range from the upper 50′s to lower 60′s, with a few sprinkles possible by afternoon. We’ll start the work week with partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s. Turning our attention to our next big weather maker, a potent storm system sweeps into the region Monday impacting our viewing area by afternoon/evening. We’ll see this front initially producing rain, followed by a wintry mix of rain and snow overnight, changing to all snow into Tuesday. Temperatures will turn sharply colder, and *could* possibly support an inch or two of accumulating snow (mainly in our southern counties). Look for highs only reaching the 30′s and 40′s during the day. Temperatures will remain below normal through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Scattered clouds and some sunshine. A few sprinkles possible this afternoon. High: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 40°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, then a chance for showers in the morning and again by afternoon. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

