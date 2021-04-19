A Taste Of Winter Weather Possible

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our next big weather maker has arrived, initially bringing some rain to the region this afternoon. Models have shifted this system a bit further to the south, so the bulk of any precipitation will be found south of I-80. That rain continues into this evening as cold air wraps into the system, creating a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Tuesday morning. Again, most of this precipitation will be concentrated in the southern parts of the viewing area. On one hand, we could see some of this wintry weather during the morning commute. On the other, there won’t be much impact as the ground temperature will limit any snow on roads or sidewalks. Accumulations may get up to an inch mainly south on grassy surfaces. Expect a changeover back to rain before wet weather ends by afternoon. Look for clearing and colder weather overnight, followed by mostly sunny and cold conditions Wednesday. Frost and freezing will also be a concern Tuesday night into Wednesday, and possibly Wednesday night into Thursday as readings drop into the 20′s and 30′s. A FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from late Tuesday night (Midnight) until 9 AM Wednesday. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants or vegetation!

FREEZE WARNING from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (KWQC)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix changing to snow, mainly south. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow or a wintry mix in the morning, changing to rain during the day. High: 42°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Widespread frost likely. Low: 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost, then mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 48°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

