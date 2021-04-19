Apparel line announced with proceeds going towards late doctor’s memorial scholarship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology announced an apparel line Monday that helps benefit the Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship.

Anita Pinc died following a boating accident last summer in August.

“We have had an overwhelming number of patients, community members, friends, and family continue to request Group and Revive apparel,” officials said in a Facebook post on Monday. “So, we have decided to launch this online store with one very special person in mind, Dr. Anita L. Pinc. These items will also serve as a fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit the Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship.”

The scholarship was put together as Anita was “an advocate for many local charities and community organizations,” officials said.

“She was especially passionate about and supportive of, women in medicine,” officials said “Education is the gift that lasts a lifetime, and we feel carrying her legacy forward to future generations of students is one meaningful way to honor her work, accomplishments, and loved ones. Follow the link provided to learn more about our beloved Anita.”

Those interested in looking at the online store can visit this link. Those wishing to make a donation to the Anita Pinc scholarship can do so here.

This scholarship was established by The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists, P.C. to honor the memory of their beloved colleague, Dr. Anita L. Pinc. The scholarship is awarded to women attending an accredited medical school with the goal of becoming a medical doctor and the desire to practice within the Quad Cities region.

