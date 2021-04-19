Black Hawk College looks to grow enrollment following nationwide enrollment dip

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Across the country, colleges of all kinds have seen a significant drop in enrollment over the past year according to the National Student Clearinghouse. From Spring 2020 to Spring 2021, schools averaged a decreased enrollment from year-to-year by 4.5%, for two-year schools, the number more than doubled to a 9.5% decrease. Black Hawk College may not have seen a decrease as sharp as 9.5% knew many students who decided to sit the school year out.

“The biggest thing we heard from our students about struggling with weather to enroll or not last Spring was the uncertainty,” BHC VP of Instruction Amy Maxeiner said.

All this week the school is waiving their application fee for students to apply who might not have otherwise.

“It’s an opportunity to for students who find that $20 (application fee) to be a barrier to be able to apply for college and it’s another opportunity to bring folks into Black Hawk when we can from a pre-pandemic time frame,” Maxeiner said.

Maxeiner is confident about a bounce back though, as BHC looks to expand students options in the Fall.

“We are going to expand our on-campus or face-to-face offerings in the Fall as things have gotten better,” Maxeiner said.

She said the schools blended option which combines online and in-person teaching will be a strong option for parents.

“We’ve been calling that online blended where there’s a lecture at 10 A.M., I can still be at home, I can still be with my kids, maybe I need a little bit more structure than an online course,” Maxeiner said, “There’s nothing worse than being a mom and having a kid with an earache or something like that and trying to make that choice ‘do I go to the classroom today or do I stay home with my child?’ and it (online blended) gives them the option to do that.”

