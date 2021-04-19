Changes start Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front moves through early Monday and will put the streak of mild temperatures in the 60s to an end.

The next weather maker brings cool, Canadian air and the chance for flakes by Tuesday. (kwqc)

MONDAY

Monday morning will have temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. By late morning the cold front will pass through the area and bring breezy winds from the north. With the cold front coming this early in the day, temperatures will suffer and stay in the 40s for most areas the rest of Monday.

There will be cloudier skies and through the day a few light showers are possible. By the evening there could be a rain/snow mix falling in area near the Quad Cities south.

TUESDAY

For the first few hours of Tuesday, it will be quiet. Temperatures will fall to the 30s and stay there for most of the day.

There may be an inch or so falling in spots, but most will melt right away. (kwqc)

By the morning hours snow showers will move in from the south and continue through the late morning hours mainly south of I-80. Snowfall accumulations could near an inch in heavier spots. Although this may be falling, most of it will melt on impact with the warmer grounds. There may be some sticking onto grassy and elevated surfaces, but the good news is temperatures improve the next few afternoons to take care of the rest.

SNOW IN APRIL

Although the average last snowfall is late March, it’s not impossible to see snow in April!

The latest time Moline saw snow was in early May. (kwqc)

A normal April on record receives less than an inch of snow, and in April 2020 Moline had 7.4″. The latest spring snowfall was on May 3, 1935 at under an inch.

MORNINGS

This week has a few more mornings where we need to cover outdoor plants and sensitive vegetation. The mornings with the larger risks will be Wednesday and Thursday. Don’t forget to wear the extra layer before heading outside.

The middle of the week could have frost in the mornings. (kwqc)

Temperatures will reach the 50s again Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.