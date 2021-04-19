COVID-19 cases surpass 14k in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Monday announced 68 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days. The total number of cases in the county is now 14,041.

There are currently 16 patients in the hospital in Rock Island County with the virus.

The number of deaths from this virus remains at 311.

“We still are seeing younger people become infected with the virus, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “Today’s average age is 30. We have thousands of appointments available each week at our Camden Centre vaccination site and our pharmacy and healthcare partners. Please sign up for an appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 4 women in their 50s

· 10 women in their 40s

· 8 women in their 30s

· 4 women in their 20s

· 2 women in their teens

· 4 girls in their teens

· 4 girls younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 6 men in their 20s

· 2 men in their teens

· 6 boys in their teens

· 3 boys younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

