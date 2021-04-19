Davenport seeking public input on flood mitigation proposals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After studying flooding and possible solutions, the City of Davenport says it is ready for input from the public on possible actions that will make the city more resilient to floods. Residents, businesses, students, and visitors can participate by watching a video presentation on a range of modifications to protect the city, and then take an online survey at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.

Options presented range from baseline modifications, like adding pump stations or raising roads that would improve the city’s overall resilience and efficiency when the Mississippi River is three feet above flood stage in the Quad Cities, which is 18 feet. Other options, like berms or flood walls, could protect all the way up to 24 feet, which exceeds the record high.

Clay Merritt, Assistant Public Works Director said, “It is important to know there is a wide range of costs based on the type of activity. While grants and other funding sources will be pursued when the opportunity exists, the higher the price tag, the longer implementation will generally take.” The most expensive, according to the video presentation, would be a flood wall running the entire riverfront at a estimated cost ranging from $220 to $370 million.

The general public is invited to participate in the following ways:

-Visit www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy. Watch the video overview of conceptual plans and then take the survey.

-Watch the program on TV. The public can pick up a paper copy of the survey at any Davenport library and watch a program covering the conceptual plans on several local channels. Once the survey is complete, just needs drop the survey off at a library book drop or mail it to Davenport Public Works at 1200 E 46th St. by April 30. The paper copy of the survey will also be available online for download and completion using this method. The program will air as follows:

Mediacom Public Access Channel 11/97-21 | Thursday, April 22, 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Tuesday, April 27, 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WQPT-TV Channel 24.1. Thursday, April 29. Time TBD. An announcement will be made when this information becomes available.

