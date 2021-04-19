Advertisement

Illinois reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,304,200 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,685 people have died.

As of Sunday night, 2,128 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 491 were in the intensive care unit and 227 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 4.0%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.7%.

IDPH also reported Monday that 8,119,867 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide, and 3,365,282 people, 26.41% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. IDPH also said 65,233 doses were reportedly administered on Sunday.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

