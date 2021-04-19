Iowa reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 360,134 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,881 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4.6%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 4.4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

Individuals tested: 1,682,961 (4,668,521 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 340,943

Individuals hospitalized: 205, one more than Sunday

Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 27, three less than Sunday

Individuals in ICU: 41, three more than Sunday

Individuals on ventilator: 19

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 2.6 million doses - more than 1.98 million to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered across the state. According to officials, 848,053 Iowans, 26.88% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

