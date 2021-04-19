Jim Victor Vision Fund Assistance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Genesis Foundation will increase financial support to provide vouchers for breast health screenings thanks to the Jim Victor Vision Fund of the Genesis Foundation that will match all new gifts and increased donations to the Genesis Women’s Health Grant Program up to $25,000 through June 30. These dollars will be available as vouchers for breast imaging services.

Missy Gowey, Executive Director of the Genesis Foundation, joins PSL to discuss the match and how it is important to the area to make sure all women---no matter ability to pay---can get life-saving breast cancer screenings.

The Jim Victor Vision Fund financial commitment is being made to assist in filling a financial gap in the Quad Cities as Komen Greater Iowa disaffiliates from the national organization and that there will be no “Race for The Cure” moving forward. Komen Greater Iowa has been an important source of funding for imaging, breast cancer awareness and research.

Donate to the Center for Breast Health to help cover breast imaging services for patients who cannot afford them at www.genesishealth.com/giveCBH or text giveCBH to 41444.

The Jim Victor Vision Fund honors the legacy and charitable spirit of the late Jim Victor. Jim Victor had a long relationship with Genesis, serving on the Genesis Foundation Board of Directors and was a leader in the creation of Genesis Philanthropy in 2013. The Jim Victor Vision Fund is a permanent endowment to promote health care and wellness. Jim Victor, a financial planner, died in an auto racing accident in July 2018 at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.