Jumping worms invade Midwest

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - While doing the usual preparations for spring growing season, home gardeners should be aware of an invasive species wriggling across the Midwest – the jumping worm.

According to the University of Illinois Extension Service, jumping worms are non-native earthworms that can be easily spread by humans, but there are steps gardeners can take to stop them. The worms were first discovered in Illinois in 2015, now the pest now has been confirmed in 23 counties across the state

Jumping worms often are found in the leaf litter or mulch layer, or in the top three to four inches of soil in wooded areas, garden beds, and lawns. Once established, jumping worms can damage plant roots, lawns, or ornamental gardens.

Illinois Extension forestry research specialist Chris Evans says the worms are voracious eaters that decrease soil quality and reduce organic matter. Over time, the soil begins to look like coffee grounds. Since this sign is delayed and the worm’s microscopic eggs can survive Illinois winters, gardeners may unknowingly have them or spread them.

“This is not a ‘sound the alarm and panic’ situation, but it is one to keep an eye out for and know about,” Evans said. “Jumping worms do not disperse very fast on their own. It is human-aided spread that can be an issue.”

Gardeners can help by using heat-treated commercial compost or mulch; cleaning off equipment and shoes, especially if working at multiple garden sites; and not sharing home compost, mulch, or plants. Also, sharing perennials with neighbors or donating them to plant sales may not be the best thing to do right now.

Before transplanting in the same yard, Evans suggests gardeners remove soil and wash plant roots to prevent spreading eggs. It is still safe to purchase plants from garden centers or catalogs or those that are started from seed and grown in pots, he says.

Jumping worms are larger than other earthworms, about four to eight inches long, with glossy skin and a more rigid, stiff structure. They thrash when touched or disturbed, giving them their unique nicknames. Residents may see them on pavement and sidewalks after a heavy rain with other worm species.

The main identifying feature is the clitellum, or band, which is smooth, not raised, and completely circles the body. Often it is a milky white color.

“If you have jumping worms, these mitigation efforts are needed, along with fertilization and mulching to maintain organic matter for plant health,” says Evans. “Realistically, it is going to be hard to get rid of an active population until research provides better practices to manage them.”

Illinois counties confirmed with jumping worms

Northern: Jo Daviess, Winnebago, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Cook, and Will

Central: Peoria, Woodford, McLean, Champaign, and Sangamon

Southern: Madison, Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Johnson, Pope, White, and Gallatin

Learn more about how to identify and report jumping worms using a fact sheet found at go.illinois.edu/JumpingWorms2021.

