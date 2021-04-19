Local non-profit QC Women in Action receives help from United Way

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Helping high school girls prepare for their future, that’s the goal of local non-profit QC Women in Action. It was founded by Tammy Vesey after she returned to the Quad Cities from the Air Force.

“Growing up I had different women who stepped in for me to be good mentors because I lost my mother at the age of seven.”

She saw a need in the Quad Cities. “There’s certain things that I’ve seen that I wanted to help the kids see. All they can see is what they see in the city that they live in. Because I’ve experienced life outside of the Quad Cities, I wanted to give them an opportunity to see those things as well and to prepare them.”

According to QC Women in Action’s Facebook page, “The goal and mission for Q-C women is to bring forth opportunities for high school girls in our community. We mentor high school young ladies in the Quad cities area.”

COVID-19 though, put a hold on the group’s fundraising efforts. That’s where the United Way of the Quad Cities stepped in. In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.”

QC Women in Action received $4,500 from the fund. “It means a lot because we have not been able to do a lot of the events that we typically do and our fundraiser, we weren’t able to raise any funds because of COVID as well.”

According to Vesey, this grant will help the group take their annual summer trip, this year to Las Vegas. “When we take these girls on summer trips, we like to do a college visit while we’re on the trip. We like to take them to some kind of educational museum, or some kind of event where they can learn something as well.”

Though COVID-19 derailed a lot of the group’s efforts, they typically meet monthly. Each participant is assigned a mentor that they meet with outside of the monthly sessions.

“We’ll have an exercise class, we’ll bring in speakers to talk about self-esteem, self-awareness, we do a cooking class where the kids learn how to cook. On top of that, we do the college visits, and we choose different colleges so the kids can see. You know, we bring in various speakers to talk about different careers, even from the military, to you know, just being a banker, we utilize some of our mentors.”

If you would like to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.