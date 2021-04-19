Advertisement

Mild night

Big Changes Monday Night into Tuesday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Although Monday morning will start out mild, it will not end that way. After starting in the low 40s, a cold front will move through and limit our warmup. Highs will be in the 40s by the afternoon. There will be passing light rain in the morning with more rain mixing with snow later in the day mainly for the Quad Cities south. Into the overnight hours Monday temperatures will cool to the low 30s, allowing snow showers to reach areas farther south. Accumulations are going to be an inch or so in southern counties. Although this may fall, most of it will melt upon impact and you may see some on grassy surfaces more than anything. The snow will come to an end for most of the are before the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will be in the 30s and 40s, but a warmup to near 50 Wednesday will help wrap up anything that’s left on the ground. There will be below normal temperatures for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 41°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain on and off. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain, snow. Low: 34°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

