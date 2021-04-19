New Donation-Based Therapy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Mental health has been an important topic over this last pandemic year. Many people are having depression, anxiety, and feeling of anxiety. This is led to a higher demand for mental health services. PSL guest, Rita Melissano, PhD, (returning to the Quad Cities) is now offering free or donations-based therapy. It’s called “The Way of Love” (website). This website and therapy offers a new way of healing and viewing life. Watch the segment to learn more.

TheWayof.Love / 309.793.7881 | rita@thewayof.love

