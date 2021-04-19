New Donation-Based Therapy
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Mental health has been an important topic over this last pandemic year. Many people are having depression, anxiety, and feeling of anxiety. This is led to a higher demand for mental health services. PSL guest, Rita Melissano, PhD, (returning to the Quad Cities) is now offering free or donations-based therapy. It’s called “The Way of Love” (website). This website and therapy offers a new way of healing and viewing life. Watch the segment to learn more.
TheWayof.Love / 309.793.7881 | rita@thewayof.love
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.