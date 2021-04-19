Advertisement

Officials: Woman arrested after drugs are found in vehicle

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old Jaqueline K. Conner, of Rio, Illinois.(kwqc, henderson county sheriffs department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested on drug charges in Henderson County.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old Jaqueline K. Conner, of Rio, Illinois.

On Saturday, April 17, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop at US Rt. 34 near County Road 1700E in the Township of Biggsville. This was for a speeding violation according to a press release.

Officials say the Conner was arrested following the traffic stop. During the stop officials say they found illegal cannabis, psychedelic mushrooms and other drug paraphernalia.

She is being charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Conner was taken to the Henderson County Jail where she was processed on the controlled substance charge.

Conner’s felony charge is set at no bond.

