Advertisement

One injured, another cited following car vs. pedestrian incident in Whiteside County

A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after a car vs. pedestrian crash according to...
A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after a car vs. pedestrian crash according to deputies in Whiteside County.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after a car vs. pedestrian crash according to deputies in Whiteside County.

Officials say on April 7, just before 10 a.m., they responded to the crash on Stevens Street near East Humphreys Avenue in rural Rock Falls.

The driver of the vehicle, Donald Legel, was attempted to leave after officials say he had an argument with Michael Marschang. When Legel entered his vehicle, officials say Marschang ran alongside the vehicle yelling at Legel to stop.

That is when Marschang jumped in front of the vehicle and the vehicle driven by Legel collided with him according to officials.

Deputies say Legel then left the scene.

Marschang was taken to hospital for further treatment and Legel was cited for failing to give information/rendering aid. He has a court date on May 24 at 9 a.m.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH EMS.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa court upholds 2019 law on documents filed in appeals
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the QC
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
Light amounts possible
Winter is not quite done yet

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Monday
An Urbandale man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography.
Urbandale man sentenced to 10+ years on child porn charges
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours