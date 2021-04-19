One injured, another cited following car vs. pedestrian incident in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after a car vs. pedestrian crash according to deputies in Whiteside County.

Officials say on April 7, just before 10 a.m., they responded to the crash on Stevens Street near East Humphreys Avenue in rural Rock Falls.

The driver of the vehicle, Donald Legel, was attempted to leave after officials say he had an argument with Michael Marschang. When Legel entered his vehicle, officials say Marschang ran alongside the vehicle yelling at Legel to stop.

That is when Marschang jumped in front of the vehicle and the vehicle driven by Legel collided with him according to officials.

Deputies say Legel then left the scene.

Marschang was taken to hospital for further treatment and Legel was cited for failing to give information/rendering aid. He has a court date on May 24 at 9 a.m.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Rock Falls Fire Department and CGH EMS.

