Police search for missing 16-year-old in Morrison

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Morrison are asking for your help in locating a missing person.

Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday, April 16 around 2:45 p.m.

She was last seen wearing an army green sweatshirt with USAF in black lettering on the front, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes. According to police, she has an Under Armor backpack with her, which is black and gray camouflage with red trim.

Police say she has long strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and has a small scar at the end of her right eyebrow. She is 5′6 and weighs between 145 - 160 pounds.

Lorilee has braces, the top row are white braces and bottom are silver.

Police say at this time it appears Lorilee left home voluntarily.

If anyone has any information or has seen Lorilee, please contact:

  • Morrison Police Department 815-772-7659
  • Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office 815-772-4044 (Dispatch – Option 7)
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 800-THE-LOST (843-5678)

Posted by Morrison Police Department (IL) on Monday, April 19, 2021

