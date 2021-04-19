QCSO Podcast “Because”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Why did Marc Zyla of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra start a new podcast? “Because”. Seriously!

Marc Zyla is the PSL guest who explains at the beginning of the interview that he was so inspired by a children’s book (written by Mo Willems titled “Because”), that he launched a podcast with the same name in March. He was moved by how the story unfolded and its powerful symphony of chance, discovery, persistence, and magic in a moving tale of a young girl’s journey to center stage. In each episode of Zyla’s podcast, he hopes to peeling back the curtain on the classical music world or whatever background “Because” story the guest has to share.

Marc Zyla plays principal horn with the QCSO, as well as working as director of education and community engagement, and is the orchestra personnel manager.

The podcast is geared toward answering the question of, why do people do what they do and how do people do what they do?” Zyla noted that his first two guest was his father Luke (second horn in the West Virginia Symphony, where he’s played since 1979), who was “instrumental” to his own “Because” story. Another guest is QCSO conductor and music director Mark Russell Smith.

You can check out the “Because” podcast HERE. It is available wherever you get your podcasts, too!

Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra / 327 Brady Street / Davenport, IA / 563-322-0931 or 563-322-7276

Episode 3 is now live! It was a real pleasure to sit down and talk with Simon Woods! Please subscribe and leave a 5-star review on your favorite podcast platform! Posted by Marc Zyla on Monday, April 5, 2021

