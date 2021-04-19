Retired Iowa Deputy Sheriff gets a special trip down memory lane

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A retired Des Moines County Deputy Sheriff got a special surprise this week. Don Reeder was surprised by Officer Chad Zahn, thanking Reed for his service and offered him a ride in his squad car! Don of course requested lights and sirens, willing to assist on a call.

Don’s retirement home Bickford of Burlington says their hearts were full in this special moment for Don. They say this act of kindness made Don’s day.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.