Retired Iowa Deputy Sheriff gets a special trip down memory lane

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A retired Des Moines County Deputy Sheriff got a special surprise this week. Don Reeder was surprised by Officer Chad Zahn, thanking Reed for his service and offered him a ride in his squad car! Don of course requested lights and sirens, willing to assist on a call.

Don’s retirement home Bickford of Burlington says their hearts were full in this special moment for Don. They say this act of kindness made Don’s day.

