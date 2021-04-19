DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Mental health has been an important topic over this last pandemic year. Many people are having depression, anxiety, and feeling of anxiety. This is led to a higher demand for mental health services. PSL guest, Rita Melissano, PhD, (returning to the Quad Cities) comes back for this second segment to offer more details about her new, free or donations-based therapy. It’s called “The Way of Love” (website). This website and therapy offers a new way of healing and viewing life. Watch the segment to learn more.

TheWayof.Love / 309.793.7881 | rita@thewayof.love

