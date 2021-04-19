DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Twisted Bo-Kays are personalized balloon arrangements that are created to capture someone’s interests, favorite colors, hobbies, sports, animals and more. The creations are fun and help make any celebration a hit! Twisted Bo-Kays are a unique gift for any age and occasion as a way to add a pop of color and fun to any celebration.

Patti Altobelli joins PSL (wearing a Twisted Bo-Kay headdress!!) to talk about her business and the myriad types of services she can provide including balloon arches, balloon garland and balloon columns are a great way to attract attention to your event. Delivery is available in the Quad Cities and surrounding area. Watch the interview to learn more and enjoy all the FUN CREATIVITY!

Twisted Bo-Kay / (309) 797-4207 / Follow Twisted Bo-Kay on FACEBOOK

HERE WE GROW!!! Because of your loyal support and the good Lord’s faithfulness we are moving Twisted Bo-Kay to a larger... Posted by Twisted Bo-kay on Thursday, April 15, 2021

