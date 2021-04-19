Advertisement

Urbandale man sentenced to 10+ years on child porn charges

An Urbandale man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - An Urbandale man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for receiving child pornography.

Officials with the United States District Court on Monday announced 33-year-old Joseph Mikel Cerwick has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Additionally, Cerwick will serve eight years of supervised release following his prison term, will pay $9,000 in restitution and comply with sex offender registry requirements upon his release.

An investigation began in 2017 when the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force received a tip that video of child porn had been sent to an individual through the Kik internet application.

Following a further investigation, the FBI executed a search warrant at Cerwick’s apartment in September 2018.

Police seized Cerwick’s cell phone which was found to contain hundreds of images of child porn. Cerwick also received and sent a video of child porn to other people via the Kik app in November 2017.

This matter was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, 2 community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

