A Taste Of Winter Weather Possible

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our next big weather maker has arrived, and will play out in a couple of stages. First, the front moving across the region will produce some rain this afternoon. That precipitation continues into this evening as cold air wraps into the system, creating a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Tuesday morning. Most of this precipitation will be concentrated in the southern parts of the viewing area. On one hand, we could see some of this wintry weather during the morning commute. On the other, there won’t be much impact as the ground temperature will limit any snow on roads or sidewalks. Accumulations may get up to an inch or two mainly south on grassy surfaces. Expect a changeover back to rain before wet weather ends by afternoon. Look for clearing and colder weather overnight, followed by partly cloudy and cold conditions Wednesday. Frost and freezing will also be a concern Tuesday night into Wednesday, and Wednesday night into Thursday as readings drop into the 20′s. A FREEZE WATCH will be in effect from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.

FREEZE WATCH from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday. (KWQC)

TODAY: Cloudy skies, then a chance for showers this afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix changing to snow. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow showers or a wintry mix possible in the morning, changing to rain during the day. High: 41°.

