Advertisement

A Taste Of Winter Weather Possible

Few showers today and snow showers by sunrise Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our next big weather maker has arrived, and will play out in a couple of stages. First, the front moving across the region will produce some rain this afternoon. That precipitation continues into this evening as cold air wraps into the system, creating a wintry mix of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Tuesday morning. Most of this precipitation will be concentrated in the southern parts of the viewing area. On one hand, we could see some of this wintry weather during the morning commute. On the other, there won’t be much impact as the ground temperature will limit any snow on roads or sidewalks. Accumulations may get up to an inch or two mainly south on grassy surfaces. Expect a changeover back to rain before wet weather ends by afternoon. Look for clearing and colder weather overnight, followed by partly cloudy and cold conditions Wednesday. Frost and freezing will also be a concern Tuesday night into Wednesday, and Wednesday night into Thursday as readings drop into the 20′s. A FREEZE WATCH will be in effect from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.

FREEZE WATCH from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.
FREEZE WATCH from 9 PM Wednesday until 9 AM Thursday.(KWQC)

TODAY: Cloudy skies, then a chance for showers this afternoon. High: 47°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance for a wintry mix changing to snow. Low: 34°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow showers or a wintry mix possible in the morning, changing to rain during the day. High: 41°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Iowa court upholds 2019 law on documents filed in appeals
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the QC
Hy-Vee holds first weekend mass vaccination clinic in the Quad Cities
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District on Tuesday announced they are...
Moline High School football players apologize for controversial video
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
Light amounts possible
Winter is not quite done yet

Latest News

Light amounts possible
Winter is not quite done yet
Winter returns by Tuesday morning
Monday
Mild morning, cool afternoon
Monday cold front
Mild night