Winter is not quite done yet

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- An arctic front will drop through our area this morning and behind it we will see a chance for a few scattered showers around sunrise. This front will set the stage for a round of wintry weather tonight and Tuesday as well as a hard freeze on Tuesday night. Look for highs today to only be in the mid 40s under cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most of us look to stay dry until later tonight. Look for snow to break out along and south of I-80 by sunrise on Tuesday. This doesn’t appear to be impactful to the morning commute as the ground is warm enough to melt whatever falls. Snow will taper off into spotty snow/rain showers by midday. An inch or two of accumulation can be expected from Mt Pleasant, Burlington, Kewanee and southward. For the QC a dusting on grassy surfaces that will melt by afternoon as highs get back into the 40s. Temps will slowly climb the rest of the week and eventually get back to the 60s and 70s next week.

TODAY: Few showers and chilly. High: 47º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow/wintry mix/rain High: 42º.

