Advertisement

Bettendorf to hold 4th of July festivities, accepting parade applications

City officials have announced they will be bringing back its 4th of July festivities with a few...
City officials have announced they will be bringing back its 4th of July festivities with a few changes.(city of bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials have announced they will be bringing back its 4th of July festivities with a few changes.

“Each year the City of Bettendorf celebrates the 4th of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food, and fireworks,” officials said in a Facebook post. “After having canceled last year’s event due to the pandemic, City Officials have decided to bring back the festivities.….with a few changes.”

The festivities, including the parade, will be held on Saturday, July 3.

City officials say they are accepting parade applications now.

  • You can sign-up online at this link or you can print out the application and mail it in.

Officials say there will only be 70 entries allowed and fees will increase on June 15.

Each year the City of Bettendorf celebrates the 4th of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food, and fireworks....

Posted by City of Bettendorf, Iowa Government on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police search for missing 16-year-old in Morrison
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old...
Officials: Woman arrested after drugs are found in vehicle
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
First lady Jill Biden, second from left, listens as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, left,...
First Lady visits Sauk Valley Community College

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Tuesday
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase