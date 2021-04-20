Bettendorf to hold 4th of July festivities, accepting parade applications

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials have announced they will be bringing back its 4th of July festivities with a few changes.

“Each year the City of Bettendorf celebrates the 4th of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food, and fireworks,” officials said in a Facebook post. “After having canceled last year’s event due to the pandemic, City Officials have decided to bring back the festivities.….with a few changes.”

The festivities, including the parade, will be held on Saturday, July 3.

City officials say they are accepting parade applications now.

You can sign-up online at this link or you can print out the application and mail it in.

Officials say there will only be 70 entries allowed and fees will increase on June 15.

