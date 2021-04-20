Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase

(KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Tuesday after police say he led them on a two-state, high-speed vehicle chase.

Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and operating without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

He also was cited for driving while license suspended, reckless driving, and failure to obey traffic control device. Harris has a preliminary hearing on April 30.

He also was wanted on a warrant in an unrelated domestic abuse assault case, Scott County court records show.

According to arrest affidavits from Davenport and Bettendorf police:

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport police saw a silver 2013 Hyundai Veloster driving at a high rate of speed eastbound from Main and Locust street.

Harris was later seen driving east on Locust Street in Davenport and then crossing into Bettendorf at Middle Road and Kimberly Road.

He failed to obey traffic control devices in the 900 block of Middle Road and then at the on-ramp to Interstate 74 east from Middle Road.

Harris drove south on I-74 toward Moline at speeds of approximately 120 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He struck stop sticks on I-74 and continued into Illinois at speeds exceeding 100 mph. He continued to flee from police throughout Moline and failed to obey numerous traffic control devices.

Harris crossed back into Iowa on I-74 and failed to obey the traffic control device at State Street and I-74. He continued to flee officers north on I-74, took the off-ramp to Spruce Hills Drive, and then crossed all lanes of traffic to get back onto I-74 while other vehicles were on the roadway.

Harris exited I-74 to 53rd Street in Davenport, then drove west at speeds between 85-90 mph in a 35 mph zone.

He crossed the intersection of 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport in a construction zone and continued to flee from officers. Harris crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic while traveling west on 53rd Street.

Bettendorf officers stopped the pursuit and returned to the city.

Davenport police located the vehicle near 53rd and Brady streets. Officers followed the vehicle to the BP Gas station, 1208 E. Locust Street, and saw that Harris was the driver and sole occupant.

Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who said it was stolen while she was at work. She said Harris did not have permission to take the vehicle while she was at work and that she had no knowledge he had taken it.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana, a scale, and packaging material, according to the affidavit.

