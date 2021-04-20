Few flakes this morning followed by hard freeze tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Our wintry system has trended a little more to the south, but a few snowflakes will be seen along and south of I-80 for the morning commute. Any accumulations, mainly south of Burlington, will be maintained to grassy surfaces and not roads, thus no travel impacts are expected. Highs today will run 20º+ below normal in the low 40s. Tonight will be a potential hard freeze for the entire area with lows in the 20s and 30s. If you have any early season crops/plants cover them up or they will be lost. Temps will slowly warm the rest of the week with highs in the 50s by Friday. We will track another rain chance into the area Friday night, but the daylight hours of the weekend look to be dry. Temps will warm back to near normal next Monday.

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 43º. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cold. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 47º.

