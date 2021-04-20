First Lady Dr. Jill Biden promotes community college during visit to Illinois

Ill. (KWQC) - The First Lady put a special emphasis on the benefits of community college for students during her visit to a community college in Dixon, Illinois on Monday.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, accompanied by Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, visited Sauk Valley Community College. Dr. Biden, a professor at a community college in Virginia, emphasized the important role they play.

“There’s no greater investment that we can make than in education,” she said, “Community colleges are our future.”

“I think what makes us part of the future is, we are adaptable, within our community,” said Dr. Naomi DeWinter, the President of Muscatine Community College and the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Vice Chancellor for Student Development. “I can tell you that if a new business came into Muscatine next week, we would be knocking on their door trying to find out what can we do to adapt to their needs. Do we already have the program or do we need to build the program together to make sure that they are successful in whatever their type of industry?”

From high schoolers wanting to get ahead to people looking to expand their skills, DeWinter said there’s something for everyone.

“Part of the most exciting thing of working at a community college is the variety of students who choose to participate at a community college,” she said.”I think it’s the job of the college to be very very responsive, and to not work just within an island onto ourselves but to really reach out to the businesses that make up the community to find out what are their needs, and how can we work together to satisfy those needs.”

DeWinter also said many students’ lives have been changed through their education.

“They get their start here, they get their confidence here, they get to know themselves and what’s available and I think it’s just a real critical piece in anyone’s journey,” she said, “If you have a desire to improve yourself to learn something. Our doors are wide open.”

