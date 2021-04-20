Health officials announced 20+ new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Over 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock Island County on Tuesday.

Health officials with the county health department announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 14,067.

There are currently 15 patients in the hospital with the virus.

The number of deaths from this virus remains at 311.

Health officials say the average age of newly infected people continues to hover around 30; today it is 31.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 50s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 3 girls younger than 13

· 1 man in his 50s

· 3 men in their 40s

· 6 men in their 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 3 boys in their teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

We all must continue to do our part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Getting vaccinated as soon as you can

· Staying home as much as possible and especially when you are sick

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out

· Watching your distance. Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.