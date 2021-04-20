Advertisement

Henderson County man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault in Henderson County.

County sheriff officials say 18-year-old Zane Mettler, was arrested in Gladstone on Monday, April 19. He was arrested on a Henderson County felony warrant.

Officials say the warrant stemmed from an investigation by the sheriff’s investigator following an allegation of sexual assault.

The Investigator was assisted by the Knox County Child Advocacy Center & Paladin Children’s Center.

Posted by Henderson County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Mettler was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he was processed and then placed in jail.

Mettler’s bond is $100,000.00, 10% to apply, and will be seen by a judge at a future court date.

