I-74 River Bridge makes progress with new arch segments

Officials with the new I-74 River Bridge are making progress after two more arch segments have...
Officials with the new I-74 River Bridge are making progress after two more arch segments have been set.(i74 river bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the new I-74 River Bridge are making progress after two more arch segments have been set.

“The arch crew is rockin’ out there,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Practically in the blink of an eye, they set two more arch segments in one day. One more to go and then the keystone.”

In the photo above you can see the keystone on the left.

It consists of two arch segments connected together and installed as one piece to close the arch,” officials said.

You can find the latest updates here with TV6 and on the I-74 River Bridge Facebook page.

The arch crew is rockin' out there! Practically in the blink of an eye, they set TWO more arch segments (in one day!)....

Posted by I-74 River Bridge on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

