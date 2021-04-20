I-74 River Bridge makes progress with new arch segments

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the new I-74 River Bridge are making progress after two more arch segments have been set.

“The arch crew is rockin’ out there,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Practically in the blink of an eye, they set two more arch segments in one day. One more to go and then the keystone.”

In the photo above you can see the keystone on the left.

“It consists of two arch segments connected together and installed as one piece to close the arch,” officials said.

