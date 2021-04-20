Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,587 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,306,787 people have tested positive for the virus and 21,694 people have died.

As of Monday night, 2,288 people statewide were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 522 were in the intensive care unit and 223 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests Wednesday was 4.5%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.5%.

IDPH also reported Tuesday that 8,201,830 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, and 3,416,113 people, 26.81% of the population, were fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 122,531 doses.

IDPH also reported that 81,963 doses were reportedly administered Monday. However, data from Walgreens on the number of doses administered yesterday is not included due to a technical issue and will be added in Wednesday’s total, IDPH said.

