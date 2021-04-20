Iowa reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 360,683 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,886 people have died.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:
- 14-day positivity rate: 4.5%
- Seven-day positivity rate: 4.4%
- Individuals tested: 1,686,043
- Individuals recovered: 341,772
- Individuals hospitalized: 215, 10 more than Monday
- Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 53, two more than Monday
- Individuals in ICU: 34, seven more than Monday
- Individuals on ventilator: 19
As of Monday morning, 2,066,971 doses - 1,989,913 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across the state. Officials also reported 1,217,461 Iowans, 38.59% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 851,481 Iowans, 26.99% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
