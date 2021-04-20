Advertisement

Iowa reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 360,683 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,886 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • 14-day positivity rate: 4.5%
  • Seven-day positivity rate: 4.4%
  • Individuals tested: 1,686,043
  • Individuals recovered: 341,772
  • Individuals hospitalized: 215, 10 more than Monday
  • Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 53, two more than Monday
  • Individuals in ICU: 34, seven more than Monday
  • Individuals on ventilator: 19

As of Monday morning, 2,066,971 doses - 1,989,913 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across the state. Officials also reported 1,217,461 Iowans, 38.59% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 851,481 Iowans, 26.99% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police search for missing 16-year-old in Morrison
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 26-year-old...
Officials: Woman arrested after drugs are found in vehicle
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
First lady Jill Biden, second from left, listens as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, left,...
First Lady visits Sauk Valley Community College

Latest News

City officials have announced they will be bringing back its 4th of July festivities with a few...
Bettendorf to hold 4th of July festivities, accepting parade applications
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Tuesday
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase