Iowa reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 360,683 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,886 people have died.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

14-day positivity rate: 4.5%

Seven-day positivity rate: 4.4%

Individuals tested: 1,686,043

Individuals recovered: 341,772

Individuals hospitalized: 215, 10 more than Monday

Individuals admitted over 24 hours: 53, two more than Monday

Individuals in ICU: 34, seven more than Monday

Individuals on ventilator: 19

As of Monday morning, 2,066,971 doses - 1,989,913 to Iowans - of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across the state. Officials also reported 1,217,461 Iowans, 38.59% of the population, had received at least one vaccine dose, and 851,481 Iowans, 26.99% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

