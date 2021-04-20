Iowa Restaurant Association: Industry seeing increase in hiring

Iowa (KWQC) - The restaurant industry in Iowa is seeing a gradual comeback with many restaurants across the state hiring. The Iowa Restaurant Association said Iowa’s restaurant industry lost an estimated $1.45 billion due to the pandemic, but it’s in the initial phases of recovery.

“As we’re on the cusp of recovery where we have the opportunity to actually get back out there and open up patio spaces and really... meet the pent up demand of consumers, we don’t have anybody to work,” said Jessica Dunker, the President, and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association.

Individuals seeking work don’t have to look far to find openings.

“We have job openings in numbers that we haven’t seen, ever, I would argue,” Dunker said, “every position in every restaurant is available.”

Dunker said pre-COVID, 51% of every dollar people spent on food was in the restaurant industry. That number went down to 35-38% when restaurants were hit by various mitigations. She said now it’s back up to 46%. Dunker attributed multiple factors to the increased need for employees including restaurants needing to hire people back quickly, former restaurant workers finding work in other industries, and people waiting to go back.

“We think as the stimulus dollars start to phase out and we see that it’s just back down to state unemployment levels, we’ll probably get some more that workforce back.”

The Iowa Restaurant Association said before the pandemic, about 155,000 Iowans were employed in the industry and there was a net loss of 25,000 jobs by the end of 2020. While the increase in hiring is a welcome change, Dunker said it may be some time before the industry fully recovers.

“It’s going to be what feels like a rapid recovery because it’s going to be so much better than 2020 was, but as we look at what it’s going to take to get back to where we were, it’s going to be a three-year, five-year process.”

As recovery continues, Dunker said they’re looking forward to the future.

“One of the things that we really like about the restaurant industry is the camaraderie of being part of a team and the ambiance and environment of hospitality, and being able to welcome customers in but also enjoying the people that we work with day in and day out. People have missed that to the detriment of their own mental health,” she said, “I think, like everyone, we are ready to just be with people and enjoy a great meal. Have a great drink. listen to some music, and sit and laugh, and remember that we all came through it together.”

