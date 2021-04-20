Portion of 140th St. blocked following morning crash in Scott County

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A two-vehicle accident blocked portions of 140th Street Tuesday morning in Scott County.

A deputy tells TV6 a pickup truck and a Traverse were involved in the accident. The deputy says the driver of the Traverse was going eastbound on 140th Street and the driver of the pickup pulled out from Coonhunters Road, hitting the Traverse.

This caused the Traverse to roll into the median.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

