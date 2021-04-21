Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline was unable to join PSL over Zoom today because of a technical problem. Ironically, a her cat chewed through her computer cord! However, we did want to highlight one of the animals at the shelter available for adoption.

“Buddy” is a sweet boy! He’s a two-year-old basset mix who is very good with kids and cats. Buddy is housebroken and needs a forever home. He bonds strongly with people and needs to be in a home where people are home a lot because he suffers from separation anxiety. Contact Animal Aid to make arrangements to visit the dog (see below).

The non-profit will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. at the shelter. They have reconditioned lawnmowers and a NEW three-wheel bicycle up for sale. These items will be sold first-come, first served. Prices for the mowers range from $35 to $50. Proceeds help the shelter with expenses for the animals and to keep shelter doors open.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550

About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View Our Pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/

