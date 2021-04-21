Amazing New I-74 Bridge Replica Shuffleboard

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s 18 feet and approximately 1,300 pounds! Joe Gende built a replica of the new I-74 span.....and made it into a shuffleboard.

Joe Gende is the PSL guest over Zoom to discuss his creation and how it is available for sale. It might be perfect at a business (like a bar) where there is a relationship with the importance of the I-74 bridge. However, the size of this masterpiece does not allow for it to be moved around easily.

Gende has always lived in the Quad Cities and heads an engineering company based in Florida. With COVID-9 quarantines in place last year, he spent much of the last six months working remotely from his Moline workshop which gave him the time needed (400+ hours!) to do the woodworking for this shuffleboard. By the way, this is NOT the first shuffleboard Gende has built.

At the time of this writing, Joe says he’s scheduled some “viewings” for parties interesting in obtaining the shuffleboard, but there have been no official offers.

