Bettendorf man sentenced in Walmart sex assault case

A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart...
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Walmart on W. Kimberly Rd. in Davenport.(Damian McMahill (Scott County Jail))
By Darby Sparks
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man who forcibly grabbed and groped a woman at a Walmart in Davenport back in October has been sentenced to a maximum of two years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on sex abuse charges.

Records at the Scott County Courthouse show that 20-year-old Damian McMahill pleaded guilty to assault with sexual intent back in March for the incident.

During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon, the state proposed to allow McMahill to spend the duration of his sentence, a parole of 10 years, under supervised probation and in a residential correctional facility (RCF).

However, the judge denied the proposal based on McMahill’s history and ordered him to be incarcerated at the Iowa Department of Corrections for a maximum two year sentence. Additionally, the judge ordered McMahill to pay a fine of up to $855, as well as a sexual abuse charge of $90.

McMahill is also required to give a DNA sample to the state and register as a sex offender for life.

Additionally, McMahill will receive a special sentence of parole for up to 10 years upon the completion of his incarceration.

