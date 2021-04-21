Clinton County announces Moderna vaccine clinic; walk-ins welcomed

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Clinton County Environmental Health Department announced they will be holding a Moderna vaccine clinic. This will be held on Thursday, April 22.

Officials say the clinic will welcome walk-ins and it will be from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building on North 3rd Street in Clinton.

Openings remain for Moderna clinic on Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. and you can schedule here for that.

