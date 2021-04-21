Advertisement

Clinton County announces Moderna vaccine clinic; walk-ins welcomed

Health officials with the Clinton County Environmental Health Department announced they will be...
Health officials with the Clinton County Environmental Health Department announced they will be holding a Moderna vaccine clinic. This will be held on Thursday, April 22.(kwqc, clinton county health dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials with the Clinton County Environmental Health Department announced they will be holding a Moderna vaccine clinic. This will be held on Thursday, April 22.

Officials say the clinic will welcome walk-ins and it will be from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building on North 3rd Street in Clinton.

Openings remain for Moderna clinic on Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. and you can schedule here for that.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
University of Illinois Extension Service reports the invasive species has been confirmed in 23...
Jumping worms invade Midwest
Queshan Terrell Harris, 25, of Davenport, is charged with felony eluding and operating without...
Davenport man charged with leading police on high-speed, two state chase
Local High School students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Local high school students hold signing day for apprenticeships
Police say 16-year-old Lorilee Lane Hutson was reported missing after she was last seen on...
Police say missing 16-year-old in Morrison is home and safe

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 631 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours
The Illinois National Guard will be visiting Whiteside County to help with a vaccination clinic.
Illinois National Guard to assist in vaccination clinic in Whiteside County
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area