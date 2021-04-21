Advertisement

Davenport police invites community to join them for Coffee With a Cop

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are inviting the community to join them for Coffee With a Cop. It will be held Thursday at the West Locust HyVee from 8 to 9 a.m.

The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to allow citizens the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers.

“This is just one opportunity for the Davenport Police Department to sit down, spend about an hour together and it’s an opportunity to get to connect with our neighbors and also to listen to any questions or concerns they have in their neighborhoods,” Sgt. Andrew Harris said.

If you are not able to make it to the event, HyVee will be hosting other Coffee With a Cop events.

That will be on May 6, May 20 and June 3.

