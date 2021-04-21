Davenport’s Minnie Fridge receives boost from United Way

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local non-profit community fridge is getting a big boost from the United Way’s United for Equity fund.

Davenport-based The Minnie Fridge was founded in December by Elizabeth VanCamp and Davenport Alderman Rick Dunn. Since then, it’s quickly outgrowing its space at the Roosevelt Community Center on the West End.

“We offer free, fresh, and nutritious foods every day of the week, 7 am to 7 pm. So people can come by anytime during that time window and take what they need. Our motto is ‘take what you need, leave what you don’t,” says VanCamp.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.” The Minnie Fridge received $4,999.

“We are already outgrowing the space that our little fridge is in and so we’re already trying to figure out how we can expand to be able to better serve the west end community and the people who come from all over the quad cities to access the fridge,” says VanCamp. “This grant is going to help us with some of the costs of expanding and looking at, you know, do we build a stand-alone thing next to the community center. We’re not quite sure how we’re going to do this, but this grant is going to make it possible for us to better serve our community.”

According to VanCamp, each day community members take 100 to 200lbs of food from the fridge.

“We know that we’re not going to solve food insecurity in the Quad Cities, it’s a larger issue than us, but we can make it a little more of a level playing field and make sure that no matter who you are, what background you have, what access to jobs or other resources you have, that you will always have access to fresh food so that at least we can help keep your nutrition at a healthy level because we know lack of access to food affects every aspect of people’s lives.”

The Minnie Fridge is open seven days a week. You can follow the Fridge on Facebook. If you would like to donate money, VanCamp says they are currently taking monetary donations via Venmo, @TheMinnieFridge.

