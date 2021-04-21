Fifteen suspected members of local gang face numerous charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After already levying charging eleven different suspected members of the Lowrider Street Gang, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard Westphal, and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski have decided to pursue charges on four more alleged members.

Now fifteen supposed members of the Lowrider Street Gang face charges including attempted murder in aid of racketeering, drug trafficking, tampering with witnesses, knowingly transfer of a handgun to a juvenile, lying to the grand jury, use of persons under 18 years of age in drug operations, and firearms charges. Five members or associates have been charged in state court for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, criminal gang participation, and drug-related offenses. The group has also been charged with five separate shootings and one stabbing, all occurring between August 2015 and June 2020.

“The law-abiding citizens in these neighborhoods deserve to feel safe from violent gangs such as the Lowriders, and their criminal rivals,” said Acting United States Attorney Westphal. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue this goal of community safety and use every available state and federal prosecution tool to charge those individuals committing these acts of violence.”

In the media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, it’s alleged that the Lowrider Street Gang has participated in racketeering, mainly centering around controlled substances, and even attempted murder. The gang is also suspected of tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.

Those arrested on federal charges include Austin Nichols, Adan Herrera, Cody Herrera AKA Cody Williamson, Kerri Joanne Reitz, Jose Miguel Pena, Andres Joseph Arriaga, Tevin Maxwell Lira, Jacob Trujillo, Antonio Herrera, Carmelo Reyes, Angel Mora, Mario Herrera, Eduardo Herrera Sr., and Arnoldo Herrera.

The identities of those who have not yet been arrested remain sealed at this time.

