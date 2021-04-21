Green Thumbers gives tips on keeping plants safe during cold weather

(KWQC) - Overnight temperatures in the 20′s gave potential for a hard freeze Tuesday evening.

The Green Thumbers in Davenport received a lot of calls about how that could affect yards and gardens.

“One thing is if it’s already outside growing, like your tulips and daffodils, perennials and hostas coming up, all of that that is growing outside and growing naturally, leave it alone,” Owner of the Green Thumbers, Andy Kay said. “It’s just fine and nothing to worry about. The only thing you have to worry about is if you planted annuals outside in the ground or in containers, those you need to bring inside.”

If you already have your annuals planted in the ground that can’t be moved indoors, then cover them up with a sheet or blanket during the cold overnight hours.

