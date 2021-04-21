Advertisement

Hand In Hand Program Offering CPR Training

Adult Dayhab participants learning life saving skills
Members of Hand In Hand's People With Purpose Program learning CPR.
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A local program that fills the gap left after high school for young adults with disabilities, is providing them with life saving skills. Hand In Hand’s “People With Purpose” program is teaching participants CPR. “At Hand in Hand, we strive to provide more advanced opportunities for the adults in our People with Purpose program and learning CPR and BSL skills fits perfectly with this goal. Knowledge of these valuable life-skills prepares our adult participants to respond to those in need in their community while also increasing their independence,” said Molly Steil Rowland, our Director of Waiver Care and Program Development.

People With Purpose is Hand In Hand’s adult dayhab program that lets participants gain social engagement while getting involved with the Quad Cities community and volunteering at a variety of area charities and organizations. The goal of the People With Purpose program is to give adults with disabilities opportunities five days a week to be social, have fun, learn new skills and make a positive impact on their community.

The classes are being taught by Everyday Heroes CPR Training. Victoria Winters-Olson, with Everyday Heroes CPR Training, donated her time to teach People with Purpose. She also teaches CPR and Basic Life Support classes for community members as well as for professional certification at Hand in Hand too.

“All of the best heroes are ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary. People with Purpose are everyday heroes,” said Winters-Olson.

To learn more about Hand in Hand’s People with Purpose program visit www.handinhandqc.org/people-with-purpose. To learn more about Everyday Heroes visit their Facebook page at Everyday Heroes CPR- QCA.

