Illinois National Guard to assist in vaccination clinic in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois National Guard will be visiting Whiteside County to help with a vaccination clinic.

The clinic will take place at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls on April 26. This will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say the vaccine provided will be Pfizer and appointments will be open to anyone 16 and older that has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those wishing to make an appointment can do so by visiting this link.

As a reminder, those under the age of 18 will need to have a parent present or have signed their consent form ahead of time. The consent form can be found at this link.

